Manchester United punishes Athletic and reaches Europa League final

HQ

Athletic Club Bilbao needed a miracle to qualify for Europa League final and overturn the 0-3 defeat they suffered at the first leg in San Mamés last week. They needed at least three goals... and they took four against: 4-1 at Old Trafford, 7-1 in aggregate, giving the English team a ticket for the final on May 21... that will take place in Bilbao.

Athletic started courageously, with Mikel Jauregizar scoring a great goal in the first half. However, they were unable to complete a remontada, and instead United exploded in the end, with four goals in a little over fifteen minutes: two by Mason Mount, a header by Casemiro and another by Rasmus Hojlund.

Meanwhile, in Bodø, Norway, Bodø/Glimt couldn't stop Tottenham to add two more goals to the knockout (5-1 in aggregate), and the final in Bilbao will be all-English, curiously between two teams that have struggled at Premier League: Manchester United is 15th with 39 points, Tottenham is 16th with 38 points.