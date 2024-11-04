Manchester United players want Ruud van Nistelrooy to remain in the club after Amorim joins in

HQ

Ruud van Nistelrooy's tenure as Manchester United manager will be short: he is only in an interim position until Rubén Amorim, hired as Erik ten Hag's replacement, joins the English club on November 11.

Van Nistelrooy, Manchester United legend from 2001 to 2006, re-joined the club last summer as assistant manager, and has a contract in that role that lasts for this season and the next. But his future may be in doubt if Amorim decides to bring in his own colleagues from Sporting.

Sky Sports has revealed that there is a swell of support among Man United players to keep van Nistelrooy in the club. However, it would be hard to make room for van Nistelrooy is Amorim brings his own team, that includes long-time assistants Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has sticked with his desire to stay at the club: "I want to help, I want to do everything I can in my abilities, as many others do in this club, to fight for this club."

Van Nistelrooy first match as manager was a feast for Old Trafford spectators, 5-2 against Leicester and continuing on for the EFL Cup. But yesterday's Premier League game was a disappointing 1-1 against Chelsea, extending the worst start of the season ever for United.