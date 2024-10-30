Manchester United new coach earns Guardiola's praise: they might clash next week

HQ

Manchester United fired his manager Erik ten Hag early this week, after the club had their worst start of the season in 35 years, being 14 at the Premier League. Despite his FA Cup win last season, Man United has been struggling lately, and will try again with a new managar.

Although not officially announced yet due to contractual agreements with Sporting Lisboa, it is almost certain that Rúben Amorim will become the new Manchester United manager. The club paid a 10 million euros exit clause to sign the young coach (39 years old), who this season is unbeaten at the Primeira Liga in Portugal.

Both clubs are working to reach an agreement soon. In the meantime, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be interim, and today plays his first match as coach for United.

Guardiola praises Amorim and defends him from critics saying he's too young

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's manager, has spoken about the all-but-confirmed Amorim signing for his neighbour club and has only good things to say about him (thanks, OneFootball): "I can only talk is about the experience I played twice against Ruben's Sporting Lisboa team one or two seasons ago, and the impression was really, really good."

That happened in 2021-22 season, and City swept 0-5. Their other match ended 0-0. Curiously, Sporting and City are set to play again next week, November 5, in Lisbon, for the Champions League. It is likely Amorim willl still be at the helm of Sporting by next week, unless they speed up the agreement.

Guardiola also defended Amorim on the criticism about his young age. "I started in Barcelona at 37 years-old coming from the fourth division, so knowledge is knowledge."

"For that reason, Lamine Yamal could not play football at 17 years-old, right? So he has to wait till 24. And there are people who are 56 or 57 that are not able to be a manager. What is important is the talent, if you are good. It doesn't matter the age, right?"