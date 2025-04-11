Manchester United keeper André Onana is the target of online hate after conceding two goals against Lyon

HQ

Manchester United and Olympique Lyon got a 2-2 draw on the first leg of Europa League last night. Theoretically, that's not a bad result for United, specially knowing that the second lef is in Old Trafford, but the taste on their mouths is sore because of how both goals took place: both caused by mistakes by goalkeeper André Onana.

The match started heated up, because in the press conference the day before, former Manchester United player and now Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic said of Onana that he was "one of the worst goalkeepers" in Manchester United history, in response of Onana saying that Manchester United was "way better" than Lyon.

That day, Onana posted that he "would never be disrespectful to another club" but added fuel to fire saying that "at least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same".

Sadly for the Cameroonian keeper, it ended up as one of his worst nights. Both Lyons goals could have been easily avoided by Onana. OptaJoe analys even says that Onana is the goalkeeper on all Premier League teams that has caused more errors leading to goals, eight in all competitions.

Manchester United fans have been raging since last night, and Onana has been target of hate online, some satirical memes... but others going too far, suggesting they would shoot him.