Manchester United gets huge lead over Bilbao, but Amorim knows they got lucky

Manchester United has had their worst season of all-time in England, but in the Europa League, they seem to transform into another, much more dangerous team, candidate to win the cup that would allow them to return to Champions League next year, despite being fourteenth in Premier League.

That's thanks to a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, played in front of a theoretically stronger team, fourth in Liga, in a city north of Spain, Bilbao, passionate about football. And in a year where the Europa League final will be played in their stadium, San Mamés.

The match was unbalanced early on by a red card for Dani Vivian, sent off for hauling down Rasmus Hojlund in the box, and later a penalty that denied Ernesto Valverde's team to react after the first goal by Casemiro.

Ruben Amorim knows that the "job is not done" and thinks they wasted opportunities to score one more goal, knowing that they struggled a lot in the early thirty minutes of the match. "They can do the same in Old Trafford because they are really strong, they are really intense. One sending off can happen in our stadium, so we need to be prepared", said Amorim, acknowledging that "with a little bit of luck we managed to stay in the game and anything can change with one situation".

"We want to give something to our fans, because we feel that support every day, no matter what position we are in the table", the Portuguese coach added.

The second leg, next Thursday, will be played in Old Trafford, and in Bilbao the machinery for the "remontada" is already in motion...