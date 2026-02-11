Manchester United fan won't have a haircut until his team accomplishes five victories in a row

HQ

Manchester United has very noticeably improved since the departure of manager Rúben Amorim and Darren Fletcher, with new caretaker Michael Carrick still unbeaten.

Benjamin Sesko saved a point in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday: the last time United lost in the Premier League was against Aston Villa on December 21. Since then, draws against Leeds United, Burnley, and victories against Fulham and, remarkably, league leaders Arsenal and Manchester City.

That makes nine games without a defeat in the Premier League, and five games without a defeat overall, since the 2-1 defeat to Brighton in FA Cup, when Manchester United was left with no other competition but the Premier League. However, the streak of four wins in a row (City, Arsenal, Fulham, and Tottenham) was broken by the draw against West Ham... and Frank Ilett, also known as The United Strand, will have to wait for a haircut even longer.

This content creator, tired of Manchester United's sporting decline, said in a video on October 5, 2024, that he would not cut his hair again until Manchester United won five games in a row. After 493 days, Ilett came closer than ever this week, but the 1-1 draw means that the wait continues... while Ilett grows in followers (2.3 million), subscribers and even sponsorship deals.

As BBC points out, the last time United managed five consecutive wins was between January and February 2024. "I started this thinking it was just a dip in form, especially as United had won the FA Cup in May. I didn't realise it could actually get worse and carry on for so long" Ilett said.

Apparently, Manchester United's longest run without five straight wins lasted 902 days in 1999. With only eleven rounds remaining of the Premier League, and no other competitions, do you think Frank Ilett will have a haircut this season?