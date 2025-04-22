Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf left the match last Thursday due his son having a serious accident

HQ

Last Thursday, in the Europa League match against Lyon that was heroically won by Manchester United, scoring three goals in extra time, Swedish defender Victor Nilsson Lindelöf disappeared from Old Trafford during halftime. He was on the bench, but his absence was still notorious, and coach Ruben Amorim simply said that he had left due to personal reasons.

Now, Victor's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelöf, has revealed what happened: their three-year-old son had a serious accident. An hour before the match began, he fell into their glass staircase. Apparently, his forehead was "split in two parts" and he had to have plastic surgery to fix his forehead. After two days in the hospital, the kid, Francis, was released, and other than a big scar, he will be alright.

"He is a Viking. He is back to normal. Everyone has been so worried, but he continues life as if nothing happened", Maja said, via Daily Mirror.