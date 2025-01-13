Manchester United defeats Arsenal in penalties even when playing with 10 men

HQ

Manchester United, current FA Champions when they unexpectedly beat Manchester City last year, has moved up in the third round of the competition this year, defeating Arsenal in the penalty shootout: 1(3)-1(5). A sigh of relief for Ruben Amorim's team and a huge disappointment for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Both teams had very bad luck in the draw for the fourth round. When other Premier League teams were paired against Championship, League One or Two teams (second, third and fourth division), allowing for some thrashing (Liverpool beat League Two team Accrington 4-0, Chelsea thashed League Two team Morecambe 5-0, and Manchester City annhilitated Salford, another League Two team, 8-0), Arsenal and Manchester United were paired together.

Arsenal, second on Premier League, was still favourite against one of the worst Manchester United in a very long time, 13th in Premier League. Specially when United lost a player in the 61st minute, when Diogo Dalot saw a second yellow card after a tackle. But even in the added time, Arsenal was unable to take the lead. And in a penalty shootout, anything can happen.

Next up, the fourth round of the FA Cup, a round of 16, will take place in the weekend of 8-9 February. And Manchester United has been paired with none other than Leicester City... the team where Ruud van Nistelrooy arrived after he was sacked from United a couple months back.