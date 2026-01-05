Manchester United decided to fire Ruben Amorim before 1-1 draw to Leeds United

HQ

Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United on Monday morning, following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday. However, the decision had been taken before the match on Sunday, according to The Telegraph, and it was taken after a meeting between Amorim and Jason Wilcox, the director of football.

According to this report, Wilcox believed that the relationship was "unsustainable" after the meeting last weekend, which was intended "to be a positive look at the evolution of the team ", but Amorim "blew up" when Wilcox opposed to Amorim's 3-4-3 tactical formation.

Amorim's angry reaction led to Wilcox telling the club hierarchy that Amorim had "taken United as far as he could", and a decision was made by Wilcox and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, with the support of the board. They announced it to Amorim on Monday morning.

Ruben Amorim's "blew up" and the press noticed it on Sunday

One day earlier, Amorim was angrier than usual as he said that he had come to Manchester United "to be the manager, not to be the coach", implying that he was being forced a tactical style he did not agree with, and even saying that "every department, the scouting department, the sporting director, should do their job".

He also said that his name "is not Tuchel, Conte, Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United and it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change", suggesting that other, more experienced managers might not have been received the same type of demands as pressure as he did.