It's been nearly a year since Ruben Amorim took over a decadent Manchester United, and in that time the young Portuguese manager did not manage to lift the team, on the contrary: despite reaching (and losing) the Europa League final, United finished the Premier League fifteenth, their worst position in years, and aren't much better now, tenth with 3 out of 7 victories and still remembering the embarrasing elimination from EFL Cup losing to fourth division Grimsby Town.

Facing pressure from fans and pundits who call his team "a disaster", the club co-woner Jim Ratcliffe asks fans to be patient, and "needs to demonstrate that he's a great coach over three years", confirming that they will allow him to fulfill his three-year contract. They hope that with the many new players signed in the summer, they should improve on the field and off the field, with the hopes of becoming the most profitable football club.

"I remember the clamouring for Alex Ferguson to be fired in his first two years," Ratcliffe said in The Times' podcast The Business. Ferguson went on to win 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles in United's golden years.

"You look at Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. He had a miserable time for the first couple of years. We're results-driven at the end of the day, but we have to be patient and we have to see through the results. I think there's lots of good things at Manchester United. We have to be patient and we have a long-term plan. It isn't a light switch."