Manchester United affirms commitment to eFootball with Konami partnership renewal

HQ

If you've played one of the last five or so iterations of EA's football games and have wondered where one of the biggest football clubs in the world (Manchester United) has got off to, it's been in Konami's eFootball (and formerly PES) series instead.

The Red Devils have been partnered up with Konami since 2019, seeing their branding, players, Old Trafford, and more all used exclusively in the Japanese company's football offering. This isn't set to change anytime soon either, as now Konami and United has renewed their partnership for an undetermined length of time.

What we do know is that it once again pertains to retaining "multiple commercial rights, including player access, media opportunities, and the use of official club branding, imagery, and recreations in the eFootball series."

As part of the renewal, eFootball fans can log into the game today to receive a free Highlight: Bruno Fernandes card that is rated at 94, be in for a shot at winning three other United player cards, and partake in the United Challenge Event in the hopes of winning an Epic: Paul Scholes card too.