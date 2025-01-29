Manchester United about to announce Danish defender as first signing in the Amorim era

HQ

Manchester United's season has been one of their worst in history, but two recent victories, one in Premier League and the other in Europa League (where they remain unbeaten) has shed a ray of light on Ruben Amorim's squad. And another good news is about to get confirmed, as the club could be hours away of announcing their first signing in the Amorim's era, and the only one in the winter transfer market: Patrick Dorgu.

This 20-year-old defender comes from Lecce, Italian club in danger of relegation from Serie A. Dorgu is Danish of Nigerian descent, and after starting in the local club Nordsjælland, he quickly moved to Italy to start his senior career.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done, and the medical tests will be taking place tomorrow Thursday. The only thing remaining is to physically sign the papers in Manchester. He will join for €30m plus €5m add-ons (£29m).

Dorgu's move to the Premier League, at such a young age, is a huge step up, although he comes to England's most awarded club in arguably the worst possible moment. Or, from a different perspective, the best moment to go and make an impact.