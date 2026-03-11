Manchester Police investigating reports that Rodri flies his drone near neighbours' windows

HQ

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is involved in a strange legal mess, as he has been reported to the police by his neighbours, annoyed by one of his pastimes, flying a drone around their neighbours' windows. The 29-year-old Spanish international lives in a penthouse in a high-rise in the city centre, and The Sun reported that some of his neighbours have contacted the police, concerned about violations of privacy with the drone flying around their windows.

"I live with my partner on a high floor and the last thing you expect to see when you're watching telly is a drone a metre outside the window", said one of the neighbours to The Sun. "My wife is very unnerved by it. One of the benefits of living so high up is that you're not overlooked by anyone, but now we are being plagued by Rodri and his drone."

The residents also complained about their famous neighbour in a WhatsApp group, and one of them called the police. One resident said that he was watching television when he saw a green flashing light outside their window, likely from the footballer's flying machine.

Photos of Rodri with the drone controller in his hand were also posted by The Sun. Daily Mail reported the following day that the Manchester Police are aware of the matter and are making enquiries, as Rodri may have violated laws regarding privacy respect by the Civil Aviation Authority.