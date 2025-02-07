Manchester City's overbuying this winter means one of the new signings won't play Champions League

HQ

Manchester City spent a huge amount of money this winter transfer market. The club made five new signings. One of them, Juma Bah, has been loaned to Lens, so that leaves four new players to help change the course of the season: forward Omar Marmoush, midfielder Nico González and defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov

However, due to UEFA's rules, clubs are only allowed to register three new players between the League Phase and the knockout stages of Champions League. That means Pep Guardiola had to decide which one will be out from the next Champions League games, and the chosen one was the youngest: 19-year-old Brazilian Vitor Reis, who will not be in the squad against Real Madrid the next couple of weeks, nor in future games if they beat Madrid and move to the round of 16.

Manchester City paid Palmeiras £29 million for Reis, and will strengthen the defence of the team for the rest of the season in Premier League. He could make his debut against Leyton Orient, a third division club in the FA Cup round of 32 this Saturday.

Against Real Madrid, who awaits next Tuesday Feb 11 and the following Wednesday, Feb 19, Guardiola will be able to count on Marmoush, González and Khusanov. Obviously, it won't include Kyle Walker, who moved to AC Milan, nor Josh Wilson-Esbrandm who moved to Stoke City. Rodri, still months from recovering from his injury, is included in the list, so he could theoretically play the final if he recovers on time...

Due to City's poor performance recently, Real Madrid is favourite this time, but the team is also struggling with injuries, maybe even more than City, yet they didn't sign any new players this past winter... a decision that could be costly in the long run for Madrid.