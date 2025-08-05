Manchester City working to make Rodri the second best paid player in the squad as Real Madrid threat looms

HQ

A lot has been said about a potential move from Rodri to Real Madrid. Manchester City could barely enjoy their Ballon d'Or as he suffered a nearly season-long injury, but the Spanish midfielder will still play for the Mancunians until June 2027, when his contract ends. However, with rumours that Real Madrid want to sign him as their star midfielder, perhaps as early as next year, or in two years as a free agent (which is also how they got Kylian Mbappé and Trent Alexander-Arnold, waiting for their contracts to end), Manchester City is rumoured to be already pushing a new contract.

And famous insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Premier League club is working to offer Rodrigo Hernández a new contract valid until 2029. The deal would make him the second best paid player of the squad after Haaland. A big sign of trust for the player, who has yet to prove he can recover to his best version after the injury.

If he were to sign, Rodri would have spent a decade at Manchester City, joining in 2019. He has already won everything there is to win with the club, but now the club has the important challenge of improving after a shockingly out of form season last year... that coincided with Rodri being absent.

