Manchester City wins third-straight ePremier League title

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It has been almost two years since Manchester City last won a Premier League title and while that may seem like quite a long time ago, the fact that the club has won six of the last eight trophies no doubt makes this sting far less for its fans. This slump has not affected all avenues of competition for Man City, however, as in the ePremier League, it is continuing to be an indomitable force.

During the ePremier League Finals over the weekend, Man City was crowned victor once again, making for its third title in a row and its fourth trophy in the eight years that the ePremier League has been held.

The final saw Man City's duo of Matias Bonanno and Jafonso taking on Leeds United's Tekkz and NiKSNEB, with this leading to an intense match where Man City won 8-6 in the end, lifting the trophy, securing qualification to the eChampions League and also an invitation to the World Championship reserved solely for regional tournament victors around the world. Leeds did also earn an eChampions League spot for their efforts, but will not appear at the World Championship.

As for what's next for this Man City duo, the eChampions League will be held in mid-to-late May, with the World Championship following at the Esports World Cup in July.