Manchester City vs. Liverpool headline the FA Cup quarterfinals after the draw

Right before kick off of the West Ham vs. Brentford match, the last match remaining to be played in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the draw for the quarter-finals was made, with a blockbuster duel including Manchester City vs. Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, and record 14-time winners Arsenal traveling to Southampton: the favourites to win Premier League vs. the 8th team in Championship.

Chelsea will face Port Vale, the lowest ranked team remaining in the competition, in League One (third division), who defeated Sunderland on Sunday. Lastly, the winner of the West Ham United vs. Brentford of Monday will face Leeds United.

During the round of 16 there were few surprises, as Wolves, Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Newcastle, Fulham, Sunderland, Norwich City were eliminated.

FA Cup quarter-finals:



Southampton vs. Arsenal



Chelsea vs. Port Vale



Manchester City vs. Liverpool



West Ham United or Brentford vs. Leeds United



Exact dates have not been announced yet, but the matches will be played on the weekend of 4-5 April. Are you excited for the FA Cup this year? The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on May 16.