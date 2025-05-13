Manchester City unveils new home kit for 2025/26 ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

HQ

Manchester City has been one of the first major teams to announce the 2025/26 main kit. They did it in a special event with a few lucky fans filmed at the Clayton Social Club in Manchester, where supporters usually gather to watch games. It has been designed and manufactured by Puma.

Starting this morning, the new home kit is available to buy at the official online store.

Featuring a sash design, a bold move for the club, but respecting the soft blue and white colours, this new kit will debut at the FIFA Club World Cup next June, a competition technically still in the current season. The use of the new kit will mark a symbolic transition from the fateful 2024/25 season where City gave up very early to the Premier League title, even if they are now well positioned to finish the season at the top 5, warranting a Champions League spot next year.

And let's not forget that Manchester City still has the option to win a title this year in the FA Cup final next Saturday...