Manchester City to repay millions to Benjamin Mendy after being cleared of rape assaults

Benjamin Mendy, former Manchester City's defender, is entitled to recieve about £11 million before taxes from Manchester City in unpaid wages as he was suspended without pay in September 2021. Mendy was charged for rape and sexual assault, but was cleared in July 2023.

Mendy spent five months in custody from September 2021 to January 2022. During those months, Judge Dunlop says Manchester City had the right to withhold Mendy's salary. But after that, in the 17 months between January 2022 and July 2023, the judge says Mendy has the right to be paid its salary, as read in BBC.

The judge says that Mendy, after being released from custody, was willing to work, but couldn't due to the FA suspension, "unavoidable or involuntary on his part". Mendy requested before an employment tribunal £11 million, but the final amount will be decided between the two parties.

Mendy left Manchester City when his contract expired on June 2023. However, he had not played since August 2021. He plays now in French club Lorient.