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Manchester City did not take well the announcement by Enrique Riquelme, candidate for the Real Madrid presidency, that he will sign Erling Haaland if he is elected president, committed to the plan to the point that he has signed a document before a notary pledging to pay the club's memberships to all 100,000 Real Madrid members if he is elected president and the player doesn't come. Riquelme has complete confidence that he will be able to pull off the dream signing if he is elected on Sunday, to the bewilderment of the English club.

Spanish newspaper Marca posted a statement from Manchester City, categorically denying the possibility that the Norwegian will leave the club. "The stories that have emerged from Spain about Erling Haaland's future are false. There is no possibility of this happening, and there is no contractual clause that allows it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context".

So, Manchester City denies that Haaland may leave the club... but did not include Rodri in the statement. The Spanish midfielder is another of the players that Riquelme has promised to bring, but Rodri has been in Real Madrid's radar for a long time, even if current president (and likely to be re-elected Sunday) Florentino Pérez is not keen to bring him, at least not now...