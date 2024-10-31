Manchester City suffers second defeat of the year and another severe injury

HQ

Manchester City is out from the EFL Cup, currently known as Carabao Cup, after a painful defeat against Tottenham Hotspur (2-1) that left other bad news for Guardiola, who looses yet another player due to injury.

Despite City's best efforts, two early goals from the Spurs, Werner and Sarr, decided the game, in which Erling Haaland didn't play a minute. Instead, Pep Guardiola opted with a different starting squad that included Foden, Savinho and Matheus Nunes, who scored a goal that wasn't enough.

However, perhaps the worst news came in the second half, when Savinho fell to the ground and had to be carried in a stretcher, crying. The extent of the injury is still unknown, but this could mean another important loss for Pep.

This season, players like Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker and of course Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, are injured. Akanji also had to exit the match early due to pain.

Manchester City is left with thirteen players after the second defeat of the year (the other was the FA Cup final against Manchester United) and saying goodbye to a tournament they won four times in a row from 2017 to 2021.