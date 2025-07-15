Manchester City signs with Puma largest ever contract in English football history

HQ

Manchester City has announced an extension to the agreement with the German sports clothing company Puma on a long-term deal, which reportedly consists on ten years, thus ending in 2035, one year after Erling Haaland's contract expires, making it the largest ever deal for an English football club: at least £1bn, £100m a-year.

In an official statement sent by the club, they brag about the titles won by the club since the first deal with Puma was signed in 2019/20 season: the treble in 2022/23, four consecutive Premier League titles and multiple domestic cup wins at the FA Cup and League Cup for the men's and women's teams. For Puma, the deal is worth it as they have set new club sales global records

In comparission, Manchester United's ten-year deal with Adidas, signed in 2023, was worth £900m, and Liverpool's multi-year deal with Adidas is believed to be around £60m per season, reports The Guardian.