Manchester City pays tribute to Ederson after signing Donnarumma from PSG

One of the most surprising transfers of the summer has been Gianluigi Donnarumma joining Manchester City. The Italian goalkeeper, one of the best in the world in his position, made a sensational season with the treble-winning Paris Saint-Germain, where he has played since 2021. However, surprisingly, he did not fi in Luis Enrique's plans, with the Spanish coach picking Lucas Chevalier instead, signed from Lille for £34m, €40m.

Then, Manchester City saw an opportunity, and went for Donnarumma, who also made Italy UEFA Euro champions in 2021. In order to do that, they needed to find a way out for Ederson, their goalkeeper for the last eight years, who helped them win six Premier League titles and one Champions League. The transfer market is now closed, and Manchester City has officially announced that Ederson is leaving to Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce, the club that has just fired José Mourinho after failing to qualify for Champions League, has paid £12.1m, €13.9m, for the 31-year-old Brazilian. Meanwhile, Manchester City has paid £26m, €29.9m for Donnarumma.

Manchester City pays tribute to Ederson, who played 372 games for the team since 2017, with 122 clean sheets from 276 league games. Only Bernardo Silva has played more matches for City than him since 2017.