Manchester City narrowly survives the League Phase, but will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the knockout playoff

From all the games (eighteen in total) played today in the final matchday of the League Phase in Champions League, the one between Manchester City and Club Brugge was the most interesting for many. Pep Guardiola's team, winner in 2023, needed to win to qualify for the next phase of the competition, a two legged playoff. And, for a few minutes, they were out.

Playing at home, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City endured a goalless first half... until the 45th minute, when Onyedika scored the 0-1. During the halftime break, Manchester City fans feared that the worst could happen. However, in the second half, Kovacic, Savinho and an own goal by Ordóñez turned the game around.

With the victory, Man City narrowly avoids elimination, placing 22 out of 24 (anything below 25 would be direct qualification). The bad news is that, due to how pairings work, Manchester City has a really tough challenge ahead in the knockout phase: they could face either Real Madrid (11) or Bayern Munich (12). We will know on Friday, after the draw that takes place at 12:00 CET.