Manchester City has engaged in a shopping spree this winter transfer market, signing three new players (so far) hoping to reverse the poor performance of the all-mighty team this season, which doesn't look good in Premier League and could be irreparable in Champions League.

This week, the club has announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras, and centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens, the first Uzbek player in Premier League. All three add £123m, or €150m.

On the other hand, the move of Kyle Walker to AC Milan is almost a given now, but it will be as a loan.

Besides that, the club has been accused of "stealing" young midfielder Juma Bah from Real Valladolid, and is negotiating with Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

And, in parallel, Erling Haaland got a near lifetime contract until 2034.

Manchester City has made three, potentially five new signing in the winter, after the club refused to sign new players in the summer, trusting in Guardiola a task that ended up being impossible. That arises a question: UEFA only allows the registration of three new players after the winter market for the remaining of the Champions League, meaning Guardiola will have to pick.