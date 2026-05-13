Manchester City finally plays that long-delayed 'game in hand' and chases Arsenal for the league title

HQ

Manchester City has finally played that "game in hand" they've been dragging for weeks, and it was worth the wait for the club, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 as part of the Matchday 31. Semenyo, Marmoush and Savinho all contributed to keep their hopes of winning the Premier League alive, and in equal terms, having played 36 matches, they are two points behind leaders Arsenal, but with a slightly better goal differente (43 vs. 42).

Fun fact: according to BBC, Manchester City winning 3-0 has been the most repeated result this season (nine times), followed by Arsenal winning 1-0 and Sunderland drawing 1-1. If only Manchester City had maintained this level the whole season, the title would be theirs already, but currently, Arsenal remains in the driving seat... perhaps all thanks to that super controversial VAR review in the 1-0 Arsenal victory over West Ham.

If both teams win their upcoming matches, Arsenal will be the winner. Manchester City needs a slip from Arsenal in the last two matches to achieve the comeback... and it wouldn't be the first time that Arsenal loses a league title in the final rounds. Who do you think will win the Premier League?

Upcoming Arsenal games



Burnley (Home) - May 17



Crystal Palace (Away) - May 24



Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain - May 30



Upcoming Manchester City games



FA Cup final: Chelsea - May 16



Bournemouth (Away) - May 19



Aston Villa (Home) - May 24

