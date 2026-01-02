Manchester City Esports splits with its Fortnite duo

HQ

Manchester City isn't best known for its esports and competitive gaming divisions but it does have players and staff contracted to compete in various gaming scenes. One such example includes Fortnite, or rather did include Fortnite, as the team has decided to part ways with its duo who had represented it since 2021.

In a blog post it has been revealed that both Sebastian "Trippernn" Kjaer and Aidan "Threats" Mong are both departing the Man City Esports family as their contracts with the team have come to an end.

It's unclear what this means for Man City's future in the world of competitive Fortnite, but as it stands it does not have any signed players or staff for the scene, as it recently split with two other individuals at the beginning of 2025.