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Rumours and informations regarding Rodri, chosen Best Player at World Cup 2026, joining Real Madrid, are nothing but theories and fan wishes, with no truth behind them. While the names of Rodri and Real Madrid have been linked for a long time, and especially in the last months, multiple outlets have reported that Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid President, is not interested in the Spanish midfielder.

The club is expected to make more signings this summer, particularly at least one midfielder, but after rejecting Enzo Fernández (even sending a statement saying they are not interested in the player), Rodri doesn't seem to be in the list, either. According to AS, Manchester City has denied having been approached by Real Madrid for the player.

Rodri, 30 years old, ends contract with Manchester City at the end of next season, and is seemingly eager to return to LaLiga in Spain. If Real Madrid doesn't sign him, few clubs could afford the big transfer fee expected for the player, the 2024 Ballon d'Or, whose market value has increased after World Cup. From the moment, his future is a mystery, but without Pep Guardiola next season, his time at Manchester City could be coming to an end.