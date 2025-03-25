Manchester City crowned back-to-back ePreimer League champions

HQ

The 2024/25 ePremier League season is in the books. After a busy few months of action, a victor has been crowned for the EA Sports FC 25 tournament, and this year is actually seeing a first-ever back-to-back winner lifting the trophy.

Manchester City has managed to defend its title and take home the ePremier League trophy for a second year running. The organisation held off Brighton & Hove Albion in the grand finale over the weekend, with its stars, Matias "Bonanno" Bonanno and Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt outmatching Jayden Groden and Marc "Marley" Marley over the two legs of action.

This result has even seen Tekkz crowned as a three-time ePremier League champion and one of the esports' most decorated stars.

Speaking about the ePremier League finals, chief commercial officer Will Brass stated: "This weekend was a fantastic showcase for the tournament, with amazing skills on display. We have seen some incredible action and goals this year, particularly in the final stages which were packed with drama. Once again, fans around the world have tuned in to watch players representing Premier League clubs in a highly competitive tournament. Our two-weekend format, now in its second year, has really provided a great stage for players and clubs to excite and entertain."

The question now is whether Manchester City (who seem to be as dominant in digital football as they have been in real football as of late...) can continue this success in the upcoming European tournaments planned for the 24/25 campaign.