Manchester City could face up to 40-60 point deduction if found guilty of 115 financial crimes

Manchester City is still waiting the verdict over the 115 alleged charges of financial breach that the club made between 2009 and 2018. It's been 14 months since the hearing ended in December 2024, and since then the tribunal and an independent commission have been deliberating about the charges.

A lot has been talked about the potential seismic sanctions for Manchester City if they are found guilty, including sporting sanctions. A football financial expert asked by The Mirror, Kieran Maguire, thinks that it could mean a 40-60 point deduction in Premier League, something that would almost certainly mean relegation to second division (Championship).

However, a straight relegation into League One or League Two (third and fourth division) could not happen, as that would involve the EFL (English Football League), and City's financla charges are against Premier League. Maguire calculated those 40-60 points looking at similar sanctions against Everton and Nottingham Forest, but those were much shorter offences, and only involving Financial Fair Play.

City's accusations of corporate fraud are much more complex: "It's effectively an allegation of fraud - the Premier League alleges it received money from the owner and disguised it as sponsorship income", and predicts it would involve a complete re-structure of the club, as it happened with Juventus before.

And when asked about how long it will take, Maguire said "it should be in the final reaches of getting a decision" and should be resolved in the next few months, but it's taking so long because he predicts there's an estimated 500,000 pieces of evidence.