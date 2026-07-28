Manchester City confirms Rodri undergoes "minor surgery" as rumours of a transfer increase

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Manchester City has informed that Spanish midfielder Rodri Hernández, chosen as the best player of World Cup 2026, has undergone a "minor back surgery" after suffering discomfort for some time, and will begin a short period of rehabilitation. He will not be there when the season starts in less than a month... but nobody really knows for sure where Rodri will play next season, as rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid has gained strength again.

Initially, it was widely reported that Florentino Pérez turned down the Spanish player. The white club focused on other players: first Michael Olisé, and when that plan failed, they focused on the Ivorian winger Yan Diomandé from Leipzig, who is rumoured to be signed for over 100 million euros.

But in recent days, after talks that Rodri had rejected an offer by PSG, with LaLiga and Real Madrid as his preferred destination, rumours that Real Madrid is actively working to bring Rodri resurfaced, with Marca reporter Roberto Gómez reporting that a deal between Rodri and Real Madrid "is very close to being finalized, if it hasn't already been", and has been a personal request from coach José Mourinho. Now it remains to be seen if Manchester City will agree to sell the player, who has one year left on his contract and was trying to convince Rodri to sign an extension.