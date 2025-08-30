Manchester City Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

UEFA held this week the Champions League draw, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, including Manchester City, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.

The wait is over, as UEFA has released the full calendar for the league phase, with eight games for each club until January 2026. And Manchester City has big fixtures, like Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and a visit to the Bernabéu in December.

Manchester City won the trophy for the first time in 2023, in a moment where the club by Pep Guardiola seemed the most dangerous in all of Europe... but that changed drastically last year, when they didn't reach round of 16. Will the bounce back this year?

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Manchester City: