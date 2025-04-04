Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne announces he's leaving the club

HQ

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City captain, and a key player for the club since he joined from Wolfsburg in 2015, has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The Belgian player announced it on a X post, thanking the fans and the city that "changed his life" and gave him everything. "I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what, we won everything".

In his decade at City, he has won 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League cup in 2023, scoring 106 goals and 117 assists. He was third in the Ballon d'Or race in 2023. However, the midfielder had played less this past season: 31 appearances, but only 21 starts, due to injury but also being side-lined often by Pep Guardiola

De Bruyne asks to enjoy these last moments together. His future now is uncertain, but he still has a chance to win a final title with the club, the FA Cup: they play the semi-final with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 27. He will also help his team finish at least fourth in the Premier League to secure a Champions League spot next year.