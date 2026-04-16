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Manchester City will lose its captain and one of its best players next season. It had been rumoured, but now Bernardo Silva himself has confirmed that he will be leaving the Mancunian club at the end of the season, when his contract expires after nine years and 19 titles won, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and five EFL Cups, including the one won last month against Arsenal.

Manchester City describes his contribution to their recent successes as "incalculable", with 76 goals and 77 assists. "When I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things", the 31-year-old Portuguese said. "This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped".

"My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game", said Silva to the fans, and thanked Pep Guardiola the staff and all his teammates these 9 years.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in 2017 and has made 451 appearances and counting, putting him in the top 10 of all Man City appearances. Manchester City still has two titles at shot: the FA Cup and even the Premier League, with a key match against Arsenal this Sunday.