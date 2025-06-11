Manchester City buys four new players in time for Club World Cup

HQ

Manchester City is bringing in new reinforcements this summer in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, to make up for the losses of Kevin de Bruyne or Jack Grealish (we know that Guardiola doesn't like having too many players).

And in time for the Club World Cup next week, City will have no fewer than four new faces:



Tijjani Reijnders, Dutch midfielder from AC Milan, joining for €70m, £59m (including add-ons) on a five-year contract



Rayan Cherki, French midfielder from Olympique Lyon, joining for €40m, £34m (including add-ons) on a five-year contract



Rayan Aït-Nouri, French (international with Algeria) left-back from Wolverhampton Wanderers, joining for for €40m, £34m (including add-ons) on a five-year contract



The combined price for all three is around £108m, which is less than the €150m, £127m asked for Florian Wirtz, who was rumoured for City but will end up at Liverpool instead.

And we have to add goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, also joining Manchester City from Chelsea.