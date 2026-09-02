Manchester City break transfer record with Enzo Fernández, bought from Chelsea for £125m, €145

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In the final hours of deadline day, Manchester City broke the market with the transfer of Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. The Argentine midfielder, former captain at Chelsea, becomes the replacement for Rodri under this new era for Manchester City led by Enzo Maresca, after paying a record £125m, €145m.

Enzo Fernández will play for Manchester City until 2031, and Chelsea suffers a big gap in the squad. Chelsea could have broken the deal after their signing of Lamine Camara as a replacement failed, but kept their word.

In total, Manchester City have spent £450.76m, €526 million on nine players, including breaking the British record for the most expensive signing. After Elliot Anderson was bought from Nottingham Forest for £116m, City now matches the amount paid by Liverpool for Alexander Isak last year, when they bought him for the same amount (£125m, €145m). Only the signings of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. by PSG in 2017 surpass those amounts in the history of football.