Manchester City at Club World Cup: dates, rivals, and path to the final

Manchester City, one of the most successful European clubs, winner of the Champions League in 2023, is one of the only two English clubs at the Club World Cup. While 2024/25 has been far from their best season (it's been one of the worst, actually) the club has made many reinforcements to make the most out of this competition.

Interested to know how Manchester City's path to the July 13 final looks like? Here's a guide on how to follow all of Pep Guardiola's games in the competition and their potential rivals.

Manchester City Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup

Manchester City is part of Group G, which include Moroccan club Wydad (winner of the CAF Champions League in 2022, runner up in 2023), Emirate club Al Ain (winner of the African-Asian-Pacific Cup in 2024), and Juventus (which hasn't won an European title since 1996...) The matches are:



Wednesday, 18 June: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Monday, 23 June: Manchester City vs. Al Ain: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST



Thursday, 26 June: Juventus vs. Manchester City: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Potential path for the final for Manchester City at Club World Cup

As Manchester City is part of Group G, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group H. That means their potential rivals are:



Real Madrid



Al-Hilal



Pachuca



FC Salzburg



Depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their round of 16 games on:



Tuesday, July 1: Winner of Group G vs. Runner up of Group H: 2:00 AM BST, 3:00 CEST



Tuesday, July 1: Winner of Group H vs. Runner up of Group G: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



If they win it, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be one of the following from groups E and F:



River Plate



Urawa Red Diamonds



Monterrey



Inter Milan



Fluminense



Borussia Dortmund



Ulsan HD FC



Mamelodi Sundowns



After that, Manchester City could play the quarter-finals games on Friday July 4 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9.

Do you think Manchester City will reach the final? If they manage to do so, they would play on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.