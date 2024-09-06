Manchester City and Puma team up for esports range

HQ

Manchester City is just one of many major football clubs from around the world that also support an esports department. The Premier League club is now bolstering its esports efforts by revealing its 2024/25 jersey, which is actually getting its public debut this weekend in Texas as part of the Fortnite Championship Series Global Championship 2024.

The kit has been made in collaboration with Puma, and as for the design choices on the kit, we're told: "Designed with a regular fit, this jersey with short sleeves is accentuated by an exclusive holographic Manchester City Esports crest print on the left chest as well as E& who have been the esports team front-of-shirt sponsor for a third successive season.

"0161... that's Manchester Calling! The iconic Manchester telephone area code, as seen in this season's Home kit, is featured as a contrasting print on the front and sleeves."

The esports kit will retail from £90/$130/€100, and you can see what it looks like below with German international footballer and returning City star İlkay Gündoğan modelling the clothing.