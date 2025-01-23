HQ

Abdulai Juma Bah, 18-year old footballer from Sierra Leone, a very promising midfielder, will (probably) become a new player for Manchester City. The way in which the footballer will join, however, has sparked a huge controversy between his former club Real Valladolid and the English club, because the teenager has decided to terminate his contract with the Spanish club without allowing them to negotiate with Manchester.

It's a move they feel was advised by Manchester, that could cost millions to Valladolid: they have collected 6 million euros from playing, paying for the unilateral termination of his contract, when they could have earned between 12 and 30 million, his predicted market value, if they have sold it to Manchester City.

Real Valladolid, team still presided by Ronaldo Nazário currently in the relegation spots in LaLiga, published a very harsh statement blaming Manchester City for having "advised the player to adopt this path that places Real Valladolid in a defenceless situation". They maintain that Bah had previously rejected better financial offers from Valladolid, because that would have meant a higher release clause to pay for any club wishing to sign him.

Bah joined Valladolid last summer on a loan from the Sierra Leonean club AIK Freetong. Back then, Juma balanced his football career with working in his family's bakery. The decision to leave Real Valladolid, the club that put him on the map, without even allowing the club to cash on him has caused "a great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime".

Although Jumah has already paid the 6 million euros needed for the unilateral termination of his contract, theoretically allowing him to sign for Manchester City without the need to pay Valladolid any money, the Spanish club "reserves the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sports jurisdictions to exercise its rights and defend its interests", so this situation might go on...