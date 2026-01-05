Manchester boxer Tyson Fury announces comeback amid rumours of a fight against Anthony Joshua

HQ

Tyson Fury, 37-year-old British boxer, has announced a comeback, almost exactly one year after announcing his retirement. On Instagram, the Manchester native posted that "2026 is that year. Return of the Mac."

"Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it".

Nicknamed "The Gypsy King, Fury held the unified heavyweight championships (the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts) from 2015 and 2016. He had an almost perfect record of 34 wins, 24 by KO, only tarnished by his last two fights, his only two professional defeasts, both against Ukranian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 and 2024.

However, that was actually the third time Fury has announced his retirement from boxing, only to announce his returns years or months later. He spent two and a half years after 2015 away from the ring to focus on his mental health, but returned in 2018. He retired again in 2022 and returned six months later, and he announced his retirement again in January 2025 that lasted one year.

It is now rumoured that Fury will face his long time rival Anthony Joshua in 2026. Joshua challenged Fury after his defeat against Jake Paul last month, but suffered a car accident in Nigeria where he sustained minor injuries but two of his best friends were killed.