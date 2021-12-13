Cookies

Car Mechanic Manager 2023

Manage and expand your own car repair shop in Car Mechanic Manager 2023

New management and sim game just got announced on PC, and we have a trailer for you.

If you ever had the dream of having your own repair shop, but never had that wish materialized, Car Mechanic Manager 2023 might be the second best alternative. It's a simiulation and management game about building, managing, and expanding a car repair shop.

You will have to manage the business in order to attract new customers and outperform the competition, but always with the understanding that you also need to pay attention to costs, losses, and revenue.

Car Mechanic Manager 2023 is being developed for PC and already has official page on Steam. There's still no release date though.

