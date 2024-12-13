Manage a superheroes switchboard at home in Dispatch

There's certainly storytelling talent behind the walls of AdHoc Studio, as some of its members have been responsible for some of the best work at Telltale Games. But it's curious that this adventure has traded in the cell shading aesthetic for more pure animation, almost like that of the Invincible animated series.

Dispatch, as this title is called, puts us in the shoes of a young ex-superhero who has lost his special suit and, in order to feel like a real hero again, must manage a superhero dispatch helpline switchboard. The concept is a bit strange, and we don't know what the gameplay will be like, but the presentation is interesting.

Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey, voice actors on the game, took to Geoff Keighley's stage to introduce the game, which is coming to PC in 2025. Check out the trailer below