Man who stopped one of the Bondi Beach shooters has been accused of assault

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At the end of 2025, Australia was rocked and hit with a heavy blow when armed individuals took to the famous Bondi Beach and proceeded to open fire on the crowd of people present. In total, 15 people were killed and more were injured, with many lives likely being saved by the heroic efforts of Ahmed al Ahmed, a man who managed to disarm and take down one of the alleged shooters, a moment that saw him regarded as a hero.

However, now a report has broken that states Ahmed is being accused of domestic violence common assault, plus stalking and intimidation, specifically against his father, with the incident happening in March 2026. Ahmed has been charged by local authorities, but he has yet to be found guilty or sentenced, as the individual will be appearing in court in a few weeks on June 29, wherein his innocence or guilt will be determined.

According to BBC News, Ahmed denies the allegations, noting that they are "not true at all". Ahmed's court proceeding will be taking place at Sydney's Bankstown Local Court.

Since the shooting, Australia has moved to tighten gun laws.