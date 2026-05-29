Man who ate chicken nuggets during roller coaster at Cedar Point has been banned from Six Flags for life

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Eating on a roller coaster, at high speeds and on dramatic turns and drops, poses an obvious chocking hazard. Nobody in their right minds would attempt to eat during a ride in a roller coaster, so when a YouTuber posted a video of himself trying to eat 10 chicken nuggets while riding Cedar Point Millennium Force, the park chain banned him for life.

"Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior", said a spokesperson from the theme park chain, via CBS. "Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard."

The video went viral on YouTube, with hundreds of thousands of views. In the video, Allen Ferrell responded a challenge of eating 10 McNuggets during a ride on Millennium Force, one of the tallest, fastest and longest roller coasters in the world, that reaches a speed of 149.7 km/h, 93 mph as it falls from 94.5 meters, 310 feet in two kilometres of track. The YouTuber hid the nuggets in his trousers and ate the nuggets while dipping on a sauce that splattered him and those behind him.

"Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life."

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is part of the Six Flags chain, which owns over dozen parks in North America, after a merger with Cedar Fair in 2024. This idiot will never be allowed to enter any of those parks again.