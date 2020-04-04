Man of Medan players on PS4 and Xbox One get new friend pass

Many developers are offering players new experiences to cope with the current coronavirus pandemic and one of these developers is Supermassive Games. Those who have a code for the studio's horror experience The Dark Pictures - Man of Medan can now holler at a friend to have them hop into their game without having them paying a dime.

Everyone who owns Man of Medan on PC, PS4 or Xbox One will get the chance to offer a friend to play the game with them through May 1 and the only requirement is that you both have to play on the same platform.