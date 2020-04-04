Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Dark Pictures - Man of Medan

Man of Medan players on PS4 and Xbox One get new friend pass

Those looking to play Supermassive Games' Man of Medan with yet another friend can now do so.

Many developers are offering players new experiences to cope with the current coronavirus pandemic and one of these developers is Supermassive Games. Those who have a code for the studio's horror experience The Dark Pictures - Man of Medan can now holler at a friend to have them hop into their game without having them paying a dime.

Everyone who owns Man of Medan on PC, PS4 or Xbox One will get the chance to offer a friend to play the game with them through May 1 and the only requirement is that you both have to play on the same platform.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Dark Pictures - Man of Medan

Related texts

The Dark Pictures: Man of MedanScore

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"The technical state of the game is enough to put a dampener on what's actually a very intriguing, if not short, first entry in The Dark Pictures."



Loading next content