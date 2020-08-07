Man of Medan lands on Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Darksiders Genesis are confirmed new additions to Game Pass this month on Xbox. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII HD, It Lurks Below, Trailmakers, Undermine, and Xenocrisis are available across both the console and the PC versions of the subscription service (F1 2019 is another recent addition). As per it's a case of new games in, old games out, and you can head this way for a list of all the titles leaving the service this month.

Man of Medan is heading to Game Pass on PC "later this year", and its inclusion on the service is no doubt part of the process of building a bit of excitement around The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, which is due to land on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 30, just in time for Halloween.