Man of Medan and Little Hope released for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

It's time for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X owners to play The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope as dedicated versions have now been released for both formats.
But Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco haven't forgotten about PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One either, as those formats are getting a free update that adds a lot of new material like a higher difficulty, various improvements and even new content. Check out the list and trailer below to see what is new with this free update (that also applies to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions):