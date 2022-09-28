Man of Medan and Little Hope released for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

It's time for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X owners to play The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope as dedicated versions have now been released for both formats.

But Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco haven't forgotten about PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One either, as those formats are getting a free update that adds a lot of new material like a higher difficulty, various improvements and even new content. Check out the list and trailer below to see what is new with this free update (that also applies to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions):



New difficulty settings & QTE warnings



Improved UI & interactions



Updated bearing art & event triggers



Increased walking speeds



More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing



Additional Bonus for Man of Medan: discover a previously unseen chapter called "Flooded", introducing new gameplay and new deaths to the climatic ending of the game.

