The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Man of Medan and Little Hope released for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

And the original versions are getting some extra additions.

It's time for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X owners to play The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope as dedicated versions have now been released for both formats.

But Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco haven't forgotten about PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One either, as those formats are getting a free update that adds a lot of new material like a higher difficulty, various improvements and even new content. Check out the list and trailer below to see what is new with this free update (that also applies to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions):


  • New difficulty settings & QTE warnings

  • Improved UI & interactions

  • Updated bearing art & event triggers

  • Increased walking speeds

  • More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing

  • Additional Bonus for Man of Medan: discover a previously unseen chapter called "Flooded", introducing new gameplay and new deaths to the climatic ending of the game.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

