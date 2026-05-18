Man O' War: Corsair - Does it hold up?

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Last week, when we took a look at Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, we glanced at a game that really was from a bygone age. In a way, Man O' War: Corsair is quite similar. It follows a setting that was killed off by Games Workshop, only to be brought back years later. But, Man O' War: Corsair does not take us back to the heady days of 90s gaming. It's not even as old as the 2000s. Instead, this game released only ten years ago, in the April of 2016.

Now, games have evolved a lot since then, and Evil Twin Artworks' Man O' War: Corsair certainly looks a bit older than it is, but it's the youngest game we've reviewed in these weeks of classics so far, and one of the titles you'd have to question its status as a classic on the most. That's not just because it's young, by the way, but the reception was quite mixed at launch.

Like a fair few of the games under the Warhammer Classics banner, I didn't play Man O' War: Corsair when it launched. I was busy playing Total War: Warhammer instead, or more accurately waiting a month for it to come out. Therefore, I can't speak to the quality of Man O' War: Corsair when it did launch, but from reading through old reviews it seems like a bit of a mixed bag. It's a very unique game, that much I'll give it. Where you usually expect great battles fought on land or in space with Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000, Man O' War: Corsair takes us to the high seas of the Old World, giving us an open-world pirate game where we're quite free to do as we please. You can explore a story in the campaign mode, or set up custom battles, a bit like Warhammer: Mark of Chaos.

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Weirdly, I'd say that Man O' War: Corsair feels like the most dated game I've played so far in this series. I'm all for graphics that have an older charm, but Man O' War: Corsair doesn't necessarily have the nostalgia associated with truly old games and their visuals, because it's not that old. It's like someone looking 60 at 23. Back at its original release, the game did struggle with the fact that it was unfinished, and while a lot of work has been done on the Warhammer Classics release, there are still some lingering issues that aren't really bugs but are more just shortcomings of the original experience. Animations, for example, would require a full rework to look nice, as would the game's sound.

Still, if you do want to experience a genuine one-of-a-kind type of Warhammer game, Man O' War: Corsair fits that niche well. It makes me wish that Creative Assembly would have crafted some really cool naval battles in their Total War: Warhammer series, because when you and your crew are kicking Skaven and Orcs off your ship, it can be quite chaotic and fun. It's just really unpolished. It's not old jank that you can find a bit of charm in, but there is quite a bit that detracts from the gameplay, which is unfortunate when Warhammer pirate adventure is such a strong idea on paper.

This is probably the first game I'd say doesn't hold up, then. Man O' War: Corsair comes with its DLCs and plenty of bug fixes if you pick it up today, but it's hard to think of who this game is for unless you've played it and loved it already. If you want to try something new and really unique in the Warhammer world, then this might scratch that itch, but I can't imagine it sticking in your play rotation for more than a couple of long afternoons spent sailing around the open seas. Actually, if you really want to have some sort of Black Flag replacement in time for the remake, but don't care to revisit the original game, then you can have your naval combat here, just with a lot less polish and much worse visuals. Sorry Man O' War: Corsair, you have your charm, but it's not a pirate's life for me.

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