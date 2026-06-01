Man jumps from a hot air balloon in the Netherlands, and dies

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We are not used to seeing weird news from the Netherlands, but sometimes that happens too. According to 24 News and YLE, a man jumped to his death from a hot air balloon on Saturday night in the Netherlands.

The body of a man fell into a garden in the town of Zundert, the birthplace of impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, near the border with Belgium. Local people witnessed a man's fatal jump.

Zundert's mayor Joyce Vermue said on social media, that the tragic incident happened on Saturday evening.

"A person jumped from a hot air balloon above Zundert. The person landed in a garden and died. We are very aware that many people witnessed or heard about this."

The mayor also said, that psychological help was offered at the city hall on Sunday to residents who witnessed the man's fatal jump.