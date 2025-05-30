Man in court after Liverpool parade crowd incident

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that a man has appeared on Friday before Liverpool Magistrates' Court after driving a car into crowds leaving Liverpool FC's victory parade earlier this week.
Of course, the 53-year-old, identified as Paul Doyle, is facing several serious charges. Meanwhile, authorities say the incident occurred as large groups were dispersing from the waterfront celebrations and describe the act as deliberate, though not terror-related.