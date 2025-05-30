English
Man in court after Liverpool parade crowd incident

Defendant faces multiple charges after vehicle drove into football fans following club's title celebration.

The latest news on the United Kingdom. We now know that a man has appeared on Friday before Liverpool Magistrates' Court after driving a car into crowds leaving Liverpool FC's victory parade earlier this week.

Of course, the 53-year-old, identified as Paul Doyle, is facing several serious charges. Meanwhile, authorities say the incident occurred as large groups were dispersing from the waterfront celebrations and describe the act as deliberate, though not terror-related.

Nottinghamshire, UK 28 May 2025 : UK newspapers update the investigation of Liverpool car attack // Shutterstock

