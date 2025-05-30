Man in court after Liverpool parade crowd incident

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that a man has appeared on Friday before Liverpool Magistrates' Court after driving a car into crowds leaving Liverpool FC's victory parade earlier this week.

Of course, the 53-year-old, identified as Paul Doyle, is facing several serious charges. Meanwhile, authorities say the incident occurred as large groups were dispersing from the waterfront celebrations and describe the act as deliberate, though not terror-related.